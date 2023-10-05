Intermediate Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 5, 2023

Are you a talented Intermediate Full Stack Developer seeking a new challenge? We’re looking for a full-time Intermediate Full Stack Developer C# to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

What you’ll do:

  • Developing front end website architecture.

  • Designing user interactions on web pages.

  • Developing back-end website applications.

  • Creating servers and databases for functionality.

  • Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.

  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications

  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

  • Designing and developing APIs.

  • Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

  • Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

  • Designing, building, and maintaining complex web applications with a particular emphasis on the UI (interactions, styling, etc.)

  • Working with single-page architecture, front-end application frameworks (ideally React)

  • Interpreting mock-ups and translating them into polished and resolved UIs

  • Optimizing client performance through efficient dependency management and data access patterns

  • Modifying and extending REST API endpoints for data retrieval and persistence

Experience Required:

  • Experienced in back-end languages (.NET, Javascript)

  • Proficient understanding of web markup, HTML5, CSS3

  • Experience with Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API)

  • Experience with cloud message APIs

  • Solid understanding of entity framework.

  • Knowledge of code versioning tools (SVN and Git)

  • Experience with Microsoft SQL, database development

  • A good working knowledge of ASP.Net and WebAPI

  • Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial

Qualification Required:

  • B.Sc / B.Com Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science / 3 year Diploma Information Technology / 5 years relevant work experience

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

