IT Business Analyst – Gauteng Alrode

IT Business Analyst with ERP experience (Kerridge K8 ideal)

Reporting to Group Finance, dotted line reporting to MD

Leading supplier of electronic cabling that have both local and international footprint

Must have experience in creating various functional specifications by defining the business’s needs:

Analysing of financial information including inter-company fund transfers

To understand business requirements from multiple stakeholders and prioritize them.

Regulatory and reporting

Interpret business requirements and simplify them for easy analysis of top management to make strategic business decisions.

Create innovative solutions based on the requirements identified, create change management proposals, and work towards achieving the organization’s long-term goals.

Review specifications for required change management, while efficiently organizing business needs.

Propose integration and streamlining of information.

Business efficiency enhancement

Facilitating the right design sessions with the project implementation team.

Delivering the correct elements of system design, business rules, and other relevant deliverables.

Pull information from multiple sources from within the organization while analysing and reporting the relevant data trends for informed decision making.

Breaking down the technical and architectural requirements so that the entire team understands the infrastructure and technical requirements.

Manage service delivery

Manage group IT business support

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Included in package is company contribution to provident fund

Bonus is at company discretion only

