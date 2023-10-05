IT DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Are you a seasoned DevOps professional with a passion for driving innovation through cloud-based solutions? Do you thrive in dynamic environments and have a strong foundation in AWS, Terraform, and Kubernetes? If so, we want you to apply for our Intermediate DevOps Engineer vacancy!
Key Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and manage scalable cloud-based infrastructure.
- Develop and maintain automation scripts using Terraform for provisioning and managing resources in AWS.
- Deploy, manage, and monitor containerized applications using Kubernetes, ensuring high availability and performance.
- Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for continuous integration and deployment.
- Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues, ensuring optimal system uptime.
- Implement and maintain security best practices to protect infrastructure and applications.
Requirements:
-
Experience: Minimum 5 years in DevOps engineering, with a proven track record of designing and implementing robust cloud-based solutions.
-
Technical Proficiency: Expertise in AWS, Terraform, and Kubernetes is essential.
- Background: Strong technical background with a deep understanding of cloud architecture, networking, and security.
- Problem-Solving: Ability to identify and resolve complex technical challenges in a fast-paced environment.
- Collaboration: Strong team player with excellent communication skills, capable of working effectively with cross-functional teams.
Why Join:
- Cutting-Edge Technology: Work with the latest technologies and tools in the DevOps ecosystem, driving innovation and growth.
- Collaborative Environment: Join a dynamic team of talented professionals who are passionate about creating impactful solutions.
- Career Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning, skill development, and career advancement within our organization.
- Impactful Projects: Contribute to projects that make a difference in our industry and have a global reach.
If you are a DevOps expert with a passion for leveraging AWS, Terraform, and Kubernetes to build scalable and reliable infrastructure, we want to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- terraform
- kubernetes
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree