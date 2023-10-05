IT DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Are you a seasoned DevOps professional with a passion for driving innovation through cloud-based solutions? Do you thrive in dynamic environments and have a strong foundation in AWS, Terraform, and Kubernetes? If so, we want you to apply for our Intermediate DevOps Engineer vacancy!

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and manage scalable cloud-based infrastructure.

Develop and maintain automation scripts using Terraform for provisioning and managing resources in AWS.

Deploy, manage, and monitor containerized applications using Kubernetes, ensuring high availability and performance.

Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for continuous integration and deployment.

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues, ensuring optimal system uptime.

Implement and maintain security best practices to protect infrastructure and applications.

Requirements:

Experience: Minimum 5 years in DevOps engineering, with a proven track record of designing and implementing robust cloud-based solutions.

Technical Proficiency: Expertise in AWS, Terraform, and Kubernetes is essential.

Background: Strong technical background with a deep understanding of cloud architecture, networking, and security.

Problem-Solving: Ability to identify and resolve complex technical challenges in a fast-paced environment.

Collaboration: Strong team player with excellent communication skills, capable of working effectively with cross-functional teams.

Why Join:

Cutting-Edge Technology: Work with the latest technologies and tools in the DevOps ecosystem, driving innovation and growth.

Collaborative Environment: Join a dynamic team of talented professionals who are passionate about creating impactful solutions.

Career Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning, skill development, and career advancement within our organization.

Impactful Projects: Contribute to projects that make a difference in our industry and have a global reach.

If you are a DevOps expert with a passion for leveraging AWS, Terraform, and Kubernetes to build scalable and reliable infrastructure, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

terraform

kubernetes

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

