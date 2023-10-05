IT DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Oct 5, 2023

Are you a seasoned DevOps professional with a passion for driving innovation through cloud-based solutions? Do you thrive in dynamic environments and have a strong foundation in AWS, Terraform, and Kubernetes? If so, we want you to apply for our Intermediate DevOps Engineer vacancy!

Key Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and manage scalable cloud-based infrastructure.
  • Develop and maintain automation scripts using Terraform for provisioning and managing resources in AWS.
  • Deploy, manage, and monitor containerized applications using Kubernetes, ensuring high availability and performance.
  • Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for continuous integration and deployment.
  • Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues, ensuring optimal system uptime.
  • Implement and maintain security best practices to protect infrastructure and applications.

Requirements:

  • Experience: Minimum 5 years in DevOps engineering, with a proven track record of designing and implementing robust cloud-based solutions.

  • Technical Proficiency: Expertise in AWS, Terraform, and Kubernetes is essential.

  • Background: Strong technical background with a deep understanding of cloud architecture, networking, and security.
  • Problem-Solving: Ability to identify and resolve complex technical challenges in a fast-paced environment.
  • Collaboration: Strong team player with excellent communication skills, capable of working effectively with cross-functional teams.

Why Join:

  • Cutting-Edge Technology: Work with the latest technologies and tools in the DevOps ecosystem, driving innovation and growth.
  • Collaborative Environment: Join a dynamic team of talented professionals who are passionate about creating impactful solutions.
  • Career Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning, skill development, and career advancement within our organization.
  • Impactful Projects: Contribute to projects that make a difference in our industry and have a global reach.

If you are a DevOps expert with a passion for leveraging AWS, Terraform, and Kubernetes to build scalable and reliable infrastructure, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

  • terraform
  • kubernetes
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position