IT Professional Systems

Job Description:
Requirements:
- IT Technical qualification
- 2 to 3 years in similar IT/Shop-floor function
- 1 to 3 years Automotive experience
- JIT and MES System experience
- SQL experience
- Ability to work shifts
Responsibilities:
- Supervision, management, and maintenance of All IT technical infrastructures, specifically related to shopfloor.
- Provide support for installation of new systems and processes.
- Ensure optimal use of all IT resources, mainly shop-floor.
- Assure all procedures, (Security patching etc.) are properly followed.
- Clearly communicate any deviations or problems with the procedures.
- Compiling shop floor infrastructure health reports. Patching, Antivirus, etc.
- Ensuring JIT/JIS, EDI and MES systems run optimally.
- Opening and closing of Tickets with relevant helpdesks.
- First point of contact for MES and JIS/JIT related business interruptions.
Core competencies and skills:
- Operating systems: Windows Server 2016, Windows 10
- Hardware systems: HP, Intermec, IPC experience
- Printer knowledge: Label and Laser technologies
- Networking, cabling, Cisco Hardware experience
- Databases, mainly Microsoft SQL
- MES systems technical background exposure
- Basic PLC system knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Cisco Systems
- IT Infrastructure
- Just in Time (JIT)
- Networking
- PLC Programming
- Production Application Support
- SQL