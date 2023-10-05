IT Support – Gauteng Krugersdorp

IT Support, Workflow Systems, Website & Social Media Marketing Technician

SCOPE AND GENERAL PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

To assist with networking requirements, software installations and updates. To update websites and all social media and marketing platforms on a regular basis. Assist with workflow system (Monday.com) and development of internal controls.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

A+, N+

Clear understanding of Office 2016/2019/Office365 installation, support and maintenance is required for Windows. Windows Server Setup Maintenance & Support.

Strong fundamentals of networking is required,

Website Development and SEO – Certification

Social Media Marketing – Certification

Valid driver’s license.

Fluent in English and Afrikaans.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

To support daily operational IT Needs of all staff and desktop support.

Windows Server Setup Maintenance & Support

Networking Setup, Maintenance & Administration Setup.

Desktop Support

User registration, privilege management, password changes and access right reviews

Microsoft 365 Setup

Improvements to Websites for SEO.

Update Websites and Social Media Platforms on a regular basis.

Managing Google Ads

Setup of Social Media Platforms

Assist with Setup and improvements to Workflow System (Monday.com)

Maintain cameras and camera network and security systems.

Install and setup of VOIP Telephone System

The ideal candidate will have/be

Good communication skills.

Ability to work with others.

Keen and hard-working.

Punctual.

Technical hands on,

Strong work ethic.

Ability to work under pressure.

Quick learner.

Motivated.

Problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

a+

n+

office 365

SEO Certification

Social Media marketing certification

About The Employer:

The company is a one stop indoor and outdoor manufacturer in printing and branding. They provide a high quality display solution

Employer & Job Benefits:

non

Learn more/Apply for this position