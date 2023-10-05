IT Technician at POTEGO GROUP

Our client requires qualified IT Technician free lancers based in Durban, Cape Town and Gqeberha

Minimum requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a similar field.

2 Years working experience

Ideal Candidates must be based in Durban, Cape Town and Gqeberha

Sober habits and track record

Age between 20 years and 45 years

Extensive knowledge of computer hardware systems.

*Familiarity with general OS systems, Enterprise, programming languages, and Office software.

To apply send through a Comprehensive CV, Copies of Qualifications and Proof of Address to the relevant email address specific your application area. (DURBAN) [Email Address Removed] (CAPE TOWN) [Email Address Removed] (Gqeberha) [Email Address Removed]

Closing date 20 October 2023 16:00

Desired Skills:

*Knowledge of LAN and wireless networks. *Ability to project manage. *Good communication skills. *Ability to troubleshoot complex software and hardware issues. *Knowledge of database and networking security systems.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

IT and Telecommunication company operating in Africa

