IT Technician Support – Gauteng Aeroton

IT Technician required to provide IT support for the Johannesburg branches. Hours of work are 07:00 to 17:00, Monday to Friday.
Requirements:
- A+ and N+ Certification
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role
- Hikvision (Camera Support) – 2 years’ experience
- PC Support
- Veeam Backup knowledge
- Office 365 / MS Office
- Network Printer
- Punctual, honest, reliable
Duties:
- Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices
- Check computer hardware to ensure functionality
- Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications
- Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
- Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment
- Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work
- Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)
- Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule
- Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders
- Hikvision Camera Support and Installation
- Veeam Backup
- Network Printer Support
If you do not hear back from us within 14 days of submitting your CV, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Hikvision
- Veeam
- Office 365
- Local Networks
- Configure
- PC installation
- Printer
- Routing
- Desktop PC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
About The Employer:
Our Client is in the FMCG Manufacturing sector