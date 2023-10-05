IT Technician Support – Gauteng Aeroton

Oct 5, 2023

IT Technician required to provide IT support for the Johannesburg branches. Hours of work are 07:00 to 17:00, Monday to Friday.

Requirements:

  • A+ and N+ Certification
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Hikvision (Camera Support) – 2 years’ experience
  • PC Support
  • Veeam Backup knowledge
  • Office 365 / MS Office
  • Network Printer
  • Punctual, honest, reliable

Duties:

  • Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices
  • Check computer hardware to ensure functionality
  • Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications
  • Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance
  • Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
  • Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment
  • Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work
  • Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)
  • Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule
  • Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders
  • Hikvision Camera Support and Installation
  • Veeam Backup
  • Network Printer Support

If you do not hear back from us within 14 days of submitting your CV, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

Our Client is in the FMCG Manufacturing sector

