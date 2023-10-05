IT Technician Support – Gauteng Aeroton

IT Technician required to provide IT support for the Johannesburg branches. Hours of work are 07:00 to 17:00, Monday to Friday.

Requirements:

A+ and N+ Certification

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role

Hikvision (Camera Support) – 2 years’ experience

PC Support

Veeam Backup knowledge

Office 365 / MS Office

Network Printer

Punctual, honest, reliable

Duties:

Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices

Check computer hardware to ensure functionality

Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications

Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance

Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems

Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment

Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work

Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)

Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule

Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders

Hikvision Camera Support and Installation

Veeam Backup

Network Printer Support

If you do not hear back from us within 14 days of submitting your CV, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Hikvision

Veeam

Office 365

Local Networks

Configure

PC installation

Printer

Routing

Desktop PC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

Our Client is in the FMCG Manufacturing sector

