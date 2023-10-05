JUNIOR DATA ANALYST at HR Options – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 5, 2023

Your relevant qualification (Diploma or degree) in statistics or data analysis, minimum 2 years experience in a data and/or reporting position in the financial services sector as well as proficient in English and Afrikaans will enable you to:

Data processing and integrity:

  • Extract and evaluate data from a single or multiple data sources.
  • Continuously assess data quality and integrity via predefined parameters and communicate incomplete data or quality breaches to the relevant HODS.
  • Develop new data collection and analysis parameters, as may be required by the business divisions.
  • Assist the HOD to source additional data from financial advisors, products providers or other external sources as and when required.
  • Ensure that data is always received on time for reporting purposes (ie AUA reports).

System:

  • Identify gaps and errors in the data and take initiative to request, collect and correct data discrepancies.
  • Assist the HOD to develop, test and populate reporting dashboards.
  • Assist the HOD with the development of the reporting module to automate and simplify access to data.
  • Process the data into a format that can be used to perform accurate analysis.

Analysis and Reporting:

  • Extract raw data from a central data source to monitor business or individual performances.
  • Prepare reports for presentation to various departments in the company and group. Some reports have custom templates and some reports will require ad hoc data analysis.
  • Assess correctness of reports before distributing monthly, quarterly and ad hoc reports to financial advisors, management and project leaders in line with deadlines.
  • Assist the HOD to present the story (context) behind the data to management and colleagues in an easy-to-understand format.
  • Assist the HOD with the key findings and recommendations resulting from data analysis.
  • Provide support to his/her manager during projects, for eg: check on and communicate process automation progress, test report development and automation, monitor adherence to data project task deadlines.
  • Analyse data and reports to extract meaningful insights which can be used to better understand and improve business performance.
  • Design, test and implement new reports in conjunction with your HOD, as per business division requirement.

