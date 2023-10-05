Manual Tester

Ensure software compliance to required standards and specifications. Develop and execute test cases to ensure maximum product quality.

Required nature of experience:

Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile based systems.

Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.

Using testing methodologies and techniques.

Inspecting application logs and reporting errors to the development team.

Zephyr, Browserstack, and JIRA experience would be advantageous.

Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Creating test cases

Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC)

Common software failures and faults

JIRA agile processes

Ensuring conformity of web UI and UX

Regression testing and completing test cycles

Automated Test Tools and Platforms would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Software tester

Manual tester

SDLA

STLC

JIRA agile

UI/UX

Test cycles

Automated test

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Manual Tester. This is the team who thrives on challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Uphold standards while fervently pursuing goals, all while maintaining composure. This Company is in the business of examining Information, following procedures, and always thinking positively to interpreting data.

Learn more/Apply for this position