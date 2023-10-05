Mimecast launches Partner ONE program

Mimecast has announced the launch of the Mimecast Partner ONE Program, an evolution of its partner program.

As companies of all sizes hunt for the right suite of products and services to defend against increasingly sophisticated attacks, we know that there is not a one-size-fits-all solution,” says Stan de Boisset, senior vice-president of WW Partners. Mimecast Partner ONE sets the foundation to simplify and scale partners’ business models and routes to market, further enhancing the partner experience while accelerating and securing the customer cybersecurity journey.

“In today’s business landscape, cybersecurity threats are not just an IT issue, they’re a business issue that can result in significant financial and reputational losses. “Through an accelerated go-to-market (GTM) strategy, the Mimecast Partner ONE Program will help partners meet their customer needs and gain market share through enhanced programs.”

The Mimecast Partner ONE Program enables partners to grow and scale through a network of deep GTM engagement and investment. In addition to unifying the channel foundation, the program offers new benefits such as:

* Opportunity: Accelerate partner’s differentiated GTM strategies through performance-based programs.

* Network: Through the power of together, it’s never been easier to meet customer needs.

* Engagement: Enablement model supported by a team committed to partners’ long-term success.

Mimecast’s new reseller program – which is already available in the United States and United Kingdom, with all other markets launching in October 2023 – is designed and built on the Mimecast Partner ONE foundation. Mimecast’s expansion into new markets such as France is in line with the company’s commitment to serve more organizations around the world through product innovation and dedicated partnerships.

All existing core programs, such as MSP and Technology partner programs, are expected to transition to Mimecast Partner ONE in the future. The company will continue to evolve the Mimecast Partner ONE Program and extend partners’ capabilities to amplify their value proposition and propel growth while delivering a great partner and customer experience.