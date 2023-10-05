Network and Server Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Network & Server Administrator

Location: Remote role

A innovative market leading software company is looking for a Network & Server Administrator to join their dynamic team!

They have a hardworking, collaborative culture where the management is supportive and transparent. There is opportunity for growth and development.

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree or tertiary education is advantageous.

At least 5 years of experience in network and server administration

Strong knowledge of network protocols, such as TCP/IP, DNS, and DHCP

Network infrastructure knowledge: switches, routers, firewalls, wireless access points

Experience with server virtualization technologies, such as KVM, VMware and Hyper-V.

Familiarity with cloud computing and related technologies, such as AWS and Azure.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Proficiency in at least one scripting language, such as Python, Perl, or Bash.

Backup and disaster recovery solutions: VEEAM

Software Requirements:

Windows Server 2012 R2 and above

Enterprise Linux 6.x and above (preferably Oracle and Red Hat)

pfSense

Office 365

IIS / Apache Tomcat

SCCM / WSUS

RMM (SolarWinds, ManageEngine, Pulseway, etc)

VEEAM

Bitdefender

Desired Skills:

Network and Server Administrator

TCP/IP

DNS

and DHCP

VEEAM

