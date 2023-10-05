Network and Server Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 5, 2023

Role: Network & Server Administrator
Location: Remote role

A innovative market leading software company is looking for a Network & Server Administrator to join their dynamic team!
They have a hardworking, collaborative culture where the management is supportive and transparent. There is opportunity for growth and development.
Qualifications and experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree or tertiary education is advantageous.
  • At least 5 years of experience in network and server administration
  • Strong knowledge of network protocols, such as TCP/IP, DNS, and DHCP
  • Network infrastructure knowledge: switches, routers, firewalls, wireless access points
  • Experience with server virtualization technologies, such as KVM, VMware and Hyper-V.
  • Familiarity with cloud computing and related technologies, such as AWS and Azure.
  • Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Proficiency in at least one scripting language, such as Python, Perl, or Bash.
  • Backup and disaster recovery solutions: VEEAM

Software Requirements:

  • Windows Server 2012 R2 and above
  • Enterprise Linux 6.x and above (preferably Oracle and Red Hat)
  • pfSense
  • Office 365
  • IIS / Apache Tomcat
  • SCCM / WSUS
  • RMM (SolarWinds, ManageEngine, Pulseway, etc)
  • VEEAM
  • Bitdefender

Desired Skills:

  • Network and Server Administrator
  • TCP/IP
  • DNS
  • and DHCP
  • VEEAM

