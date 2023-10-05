Role: Network & Server Administrator
Location: Remote role
A innovative market leading software company is looking for a Network & Server Administrator to join their dynamic team!
They have a hardworking, collaborative culture where the management is supportive and transparent. There is opportunity for growth and development.
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelor’s degree or tertiary education is advantageous.
- At least 5 years of experience in network and server administration
- Strong knowledge of network protocols, such as TCP/IP, DNS, and DHCP
- Network infrastructure knowledge: switches, routers, firewalls, wireless access points
- Experience with server virtualization technologies, such as KVM, VMware and Hyper-V.
- Familiarity with cloud computing and related technologies, such as AWS and Azure.
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Proficiency in at least one scripting language, such as Python, Perl, or Bash.
- Backup and disaster recovery solutions: VEEAM
Software Requirements:
- Windows Server 2012 R2 and above
- Enterprise Linux 6.x and above (preferably Oracle and Red Hat)
- pfSense
- Office 365
- IIS / Apache Tomcat
- SCCM / WSUS
- RMM (SolarWinds, ManageEngine, Pulseway, etc)
- VEEAM
- Bitdefender
Desired Skills:
- Network and Server Administrator
- TCP/IP
- DNS
- and DHCP
- VEEAM