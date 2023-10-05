Ops Specialist: Information Security Architect – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Under limited supervision, develop an architecture framework that will enable Telkom to anticipate possible security threats and identify areas of weakness in a network system while responding effectively and promptly to possible breaches of security. Develop technology standards and architecture and acquisition or management plans. Draft Security Architecture documents for specific projects or programs clearly articulating goals, constraints, and rationale for architecturally significant decisions. Conduct security architecture reviews periodically to evaluate and address security standards adherence. Updates job knowledge by tracking and understanding emerging security practices and standards, participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, and participating in professional organisations. Provides support and consultancy with respect to risk management practices and concerns within IT and business architectures, applications, changes, solutions and operational processes

Desired Skills:

Acting Decisively Managing Risk Sharing Information Testing and Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

