Project Manager

Do you have what it takes to lead and manage cutting-edge solar implementation projects? We are seeking a highly qualified Project Manager with a background in electrical engineering and a proven track record in construction project management. If you’re a dedicated, detail-oriented leader with a strong technical background, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Key Requirements:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering (B.Tech) or Professional Engineer (P.Eng) qualification along with a project management certificate.

Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering (B.Tech) or Professional Engineer (P.Eng) qualification along with a project management certificate. Experience: Minimum of 5 years in construction-related project management, specifically in electrical projects.

Minimum of 5 years in construction-related project management, specifically in electrical projects. Project Load: Proficiency in managing 3 to 5 solar implementation projects concurrently.

Proficiency in managing 3 to 5 solar implementation projects concurrently. Responsibilities: Coordinate project activities, ensuring timely delivery of stock to the correct sites. Manage stock control and cultivate relationships with high-value clients.

Coordinate project activities, ensuring timely delivery of stock to the correct sites. Manage stock control and cultivate relationships with high-value clients. Team Leadership: Proven ability to manage subcontractors and lead project teams.

Proven ability to manage subcontractors and lead project teams. Personal Attributes: Strong leadership, self-starter mentality, keen attention to detail, excellent communication, sound decision-making skills, technical proficiency, and effective negotiation abilities.

Strong leadership, self-starter mentality, keen attention to detail, excellent communication, sound decision-making skills, technical proficiency, and effective negotiation abilities. Pressure Handling: Ability to thrive under pressure and consistently achieve project milestones.

Ability to thrive under pressure and consistently achieve project milestones. Diversity: Preference for White male candidates.

Additional Details:

This role requires residency in Middleburg, with frequent travel to Komati for site visits. You’ll also have the exciting opportunity to contribute to the expansion of our solar plant business.

If you are a driven professional ready to make a significant impact in the renewable energy sector, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position