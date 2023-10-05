Senior DevOps Engineer

Oct 5, 2023

One of our clients is looking for a senior Devops Engineer that is proficient in C#, SQL and Azure.
Key Requirements

  • Minimum 5 years of experience.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
  • Good knowledge of C#
  • Working knowledge of databases and SQL
  • Microsoft Azure / DevOps relevant certification
  • Solid experience in Microsoft Azure cloud services and Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure
  • Manage Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Devops
  • C#
  • SQL
  • Azure
  • Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position