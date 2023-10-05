Senior DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of our clients is looking for a senior Devops Engineer that is proficient in C#, SQL and Azure.

Key Requirements

Minimum 5 years of experience.

Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science

Good knowledge of C#

Working knowledge of databases and SQL

Microsoft Azure / DevOps relevant certification

Solid experience in Microsoft Azure cloud services and Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure

Manage Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Devops

C#

SQL

Azure

Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position