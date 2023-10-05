Senior IT Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 5, 2023

Minimum Requirements:

  • -Relevant tertiary qualification (min NQF6) with MCSE/MCITP/TIL Foundations
  • -At least 10 years’ experience in IT (preferably Manufacturing Industry)
  • -PRINCE2 Project Management
  • -Problem Solving and out of the box thinking where necessary.
  • -Solid SQL knowledge
  • -Solid understanding of Information Systems and the linking between hardware and software.
  • -Ability to work under pressure and outside of normal hours.
  • -Experience with software development with .Net C# and MS SQL.
  • -Solid technical knowledge of Active Directory and working with a MS Windows domain environment.
  • -Report writing and reporting.
  • -Experience with current and legacy Operating systems, hardware, software, and systems.

Job Responsibilities:

  • -Ensure of Users and Computers Support as per SLA Helpdesk.
  • -Network PLC Support and basic PLC Understanding.
  • -Manage IT department and IT Production resources.
  • -Drive system automation for all production Equipment
  • -Design poka-yoke systems to eliminate possible defect outflow to customer (Vision Inspection system, Traceability system, Tightening system link to network)
  • -Ensure all IT standards and OSH act items are incorporated.
  • -SAP and Production ERP Support.
  • -Ensure IT equipment and services uptime to support Just in Sequence Production
  • -Monitoring and support of IT systems in production environment
  • -Issuing and installation of IT consumables on production lines as well as management of stock levels.
  • -Troubleshooting SQL queries / stored procedures and generation of SQL reports
  • -Ensure all TBSA systems are up to updates in terms of Latest Patches.
  • -Ensure All TBSA systems are compliant with TBEU and TBJ Standards.
  • -Ensure that all production related issues are suitably escalated and provide advanced technical support where necessary.
  • -Manage IT staff, including communicating expectations and performance appraisal.
  • -Mentoring and developing staff
  • -Reporting to executive management with regards to system downtime and planned system changes
  • -Investigation of system problems and developing countermeasures
  • -Engaging with key stakeholders across organisation with project requirements and service requirements
  • -Managing service delivery to internal customers and ensure that service issues are appropriately addressed.
  • -Ensure all Production critical systems are backed up and operational all the time.
  • -Ensure change management is correctly followed for IT related activities.
  • -Asset management of IT equipment and definition of IT equipment lifecycles
  • -Management of Network including cabling and networking equipment.
  • -Engaging with key customer stakeholders with regards to IT systems, EDI, and sales data
  • -Assisting with development of advanced reports and data extraction
  • -Identification of opportunities for automation and implementation of same time.
  • -Perform data checks on Sales data between Customer Self-Billing and Company Internal ERP system.
  • -Ensure security of IT environment and compliance with group security standards
  • -Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems
  • -IT Risk Management for the company

Competencies:

  • -Good communication skills
  • -Good people skills and professionalism
  • -Analytical & coordinating skills.
  • -Decision making ability.
  • -Problem solving skills.
  • -Initiative and self-motivated
  • -Tenacity
  • -Teamwork
  • -Attention to detail.

Minimum Requirements:

  • -Relevant tertiary qualification (min NQF6) with MCSE/MCITP/TIL Foundations
  • -At least 10 years’ experience in IT (preferably Manufacturing Industry)
  • -PRINCE2 Project Management
  • -Problem Solving and out of the box thinking where necessary.
  • -Solid SQL knowledge
  • -Solid understanding of Information Systems and the linking between hardware and software.
  • -Ability to work under pressure and outside of normal hours.
  • -Experience with software development with .Net C# and MS SQL.
  • -Solid technical knowledge of Active Directory and working with a MS Windows domain environment.
  • -Report writing and reporting.
  • -Experience with current and legacy Operating systems, hardware, software, and systems.

Job Responsibilities:

  • -Ensure of Users and Computers Support as per SLA Helpdesk.
  • -Network PLC Support and basic PLC Understanding.
  • -Manage IT department and IT Production resources.
  • -Drive system automation for all production Equipment
  • -Design poka-yoke systems to eliminate possible defect outflow to customer (Vision Inspection system, Traceability system, Tightening system link to network)
  • -Ensure all IT standards and OSH act items are incorporated.
  • -SAP and Production ERP Support.
  • -Ensure IT equipment and services uptime to support Just in Sequence Production
  • -Monitoring and support of IT systems in production environment
  • -Issuing and installation of IT consumables on production lines as well as management of stock levels.
  • -Troubleshooting SQL queries / stored procedures and generation of SQL reports
  • -Ensure all TBSA systems are up to updates in terms of Latest Patches.
  • -Ensure All TBSA systems are compliant with TBEU and TBJ Standards.
  • -Ensure that all production related issues are suitably escalated and provide advanced technical support where necessary.
  • -Manage IT staff, including communicating expectations and performance appraisal.
  • -Mentoring and developing staff
  • -Reporting to executive management with regards to system downtime and planned system changes
  • -Investigation of system problems and developing countermeasures
  • -Engaging with key stakeholders across organisation with project requirements and service requirements
  • -Managing service delivery to internal customers and ensure that service issues are appropriately addressed.
  • -Ensure all Production critical systems are backed up and operational all the time.
  • -Ensure change management is correctly followed for IT related activities.
  • -Asset management of IT equipment and definition of IT equipment lifecycles
  • -Management of Network including cabling and networking equipment.
  • -Engaging with key customer stakeholders with regards to IT systems, EDI, and sales data
  • -Assisting with development of advanced reports and data extraction
  • -Identification of opportunities for automation and implementation of same time.
  • -Perform data checks on Sales data between Customer Self-Billing and Company Internal ERP system.
  • -Ensure security of IT environment and compliance with group security standards
  • -Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems
  • -IT Risk Management for the company

Competencies:

  • -Good communication skills
  • -Good people skills and professionalism
  • -Analytical & coordinating skills.
  • -Decision making ability.
  • -Problem solving skills.
  • -Initiative and self-motivated
  • -Tenacity
  • -Teamwork
  • -Attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • Manufacturing Industry
  • Solid SQL knowledge
  • Active Directory
  • development with .Net C# and MS SQL
  • Support as per SLA Helpdesk
  • SAP and Production ERP Support

Learn more/Apply for this position