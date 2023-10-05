Senior IT Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Minimum Requirements:
- -Relevant tertiary qualification (min NQF6) with MCSE/MCITP/TIL Foundations
- -At least 10 years’ experience in IT (preferably Manufacturing Industry)
- -PRINCE2 Project Management
- -Problem Solving and out of the box thinking where necessary.
- -Solid SQL knowledge
- -Solid understanding of Information Systems and the linking between hardware and software.
- -Ability to work under pressure and outside of normal hours.
- -Experience with software development with .Net C# and MS SQL.
- -Solid technical knowledge of Active Directory and working with a MS Windows domain environment.
- -Report writing and reporting.
- -Experience with current and legacy Operating systems, hardware, software, and systems.
Job Responsibilities:
- -Ensure of Users and Computers Support as per SLA Helpdesk.
- -Network PLC Support and basic PLC Understanding.
- -Manage IT department and IT Production resources.
- -Drive system automation for all production Equipment
- -Design poka-yoke systems to eliminate possible defect outflow to customer (Vision Inspection system, Traceability system, Tightening system link to network)
- -Ensure all IT standards and OSH act items are incorporated.
- -SAP and Production ERP Support.
- -Ensure IT equipment and services uptime to support Just in Sequence Production
- -Monitoring and support of IT systems in production environment
- -Issuing and installation of IT consumables on production lines as well as management of stock levels.
- -Troubleshooting SQL queries / stored procedures and generation of SQL reports
- -Ensure all TBSA systems are up to updates in terms of Latest Patches.
- -Ensure All TBSA systems are compliant with TBEU and TBJ Standards.
- -Ensure that all production related issues are suitably escalated and provide advanced technical support where necessary.
- -Manage IT staff, including communicating expectations and performance appraisal.
- -Mentoring and developing staff
- -Reporting to executive management with regards to system downtime and planned system changes
- -Investigation of system problems and developing countermeasures
- -Engaging with key stakeholders across organisation with project requirements and service requirements
- -Managing service delivery to internal customers and ensure that service issues are appropriately addressed.
- -Ensure all Production critical systems are backed up and operational all the time.
- -Ensure change management is correctly followed for IT related activities.
- -Asset management of IT equipment and definition of IT equipment lifecycles
- -Management of Network including cabling and networking equipment.
- -Engaging with key customer stakeholders with regards to IT systems, EDI, and sales data
- -Assisting with development of advanced reports and data extraction
- -Identification of opportunities for automation and implementation of same time.
- -Perform data checks on Sales data between Customer Self-Billing and Company Internal ERP system.
- -Ensure security of IT environment and compliance with group security standards
- -Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems
- -IT Risk Management for the company
Competencies:
- -Good communication skills
- -Good people skills and professionalism
- -Analytical & coordinating skills.
- -Decision making ability.
- -Problem solving skills.
- -Initiative and self-motivated
- -Tenacity
- -Teamwork
- -Attention to detail.
Minimum Requirements:
- -Relevant tertiary qualification (min NQF6) with MCSE/MCITP/TIL Foundations
- -At least 10 years’ experience in IT (preferably Manufacturing Industry)
- -PRINCE2 Project Management
- -Problem Solving and out of the box thinking where necessary.
- -Solid SQL knowledge
- -Solid understanding of Information Systems and the linking between hardware and software.
- -Ability to work under pressure and outside of normal hours.
- -Experience with software development with .Net C# and MS SQL.
- -Solid technical knowledge of Active Directory and working with a MS Windows domain environment.
- -Report writing and reporting.
- -Experience with current and legacy Operating systems, hardware, software, and systems.
Job Responsibilities:
- -Ensure of Users and Computers Support as per SLA Helpdesk.
- -Network PLC Support and basic PLC Understanding.
- -Manage IT department and IT Production resources.
- -Drive system automation for all production Equipment
- -Design poka-yoke systems to eliminate possible defect outflow to customer (Vision Inspection system, Traceability system, Tightening system link to network)
- -Ensure all IT standards and OSH act items are incorporated.
- -SAP and Production ERP Support.
- -Ensure IT equipment and services uptime to support Just in Sequence Production
- -Monitoring and support of IT systems in production environment
- -Issuing and installation of IT consumables on production lines as well as management of stock levels.
- -Troubleshooting SQL queries / stored procedures and generation of SQL reports
- -Ensure all TBSA systems are up to updates in terms of Latest Patches.
- -Ensure All TBSA systems are compliant with TBEU and TBJ Standards.
- -Ensure that all production related issues are suitably escalated and provide advanced technical support where necessary.
- -Manage IT staff, including communicating expectations and performance appraisal.
- -Mentoring and developing staff
- -Reporting to executive management with regards to system downtime and planned system changes
- -Investigation of system problems and developing countermeasures
- -Engaging with key stakeholders across organisation with project requirements and service requirements
- -Managing service delivery to internal customers and ensure that service issues are appropriately addressed.
- -Ensure all Production critical systems are backed up and operational all the time.
- -Ensure change management is correctly followed for IT related activities.
- -Asset management of IT equipment and definition of IT equipment lifecycles
- -Management of Network including cabling and networking equipment.
- -Engaging with key customer stakeholders with regards to IT systems, EDI, and sales data
- -Assisting with development of advanced reports and data extraction
- -Identification of opportunities for automation and implementation of same time.
- -Perform data checks on Sales data between Customer Self-Billing and Company Internal ERP system.
- -Ensure security of IT environment and compliance with group security standards
- -Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems
- -IT Risk Management for the company
Competencies:
- -Good communication skills
- -Good people skills and professionalism
- -Analytical & coordinating skills.
- -Decision making ability.
- -Problem solving skills.
- -Initiative and self-motivated
- -Tenacity
- -Teamwork
- -Attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- Manufacturing Industry
- Solid SQL knowledge
- Active Directory
- development with .Net C# and MS SQL
- Support as per SLA Helpdesk
- SAP and Production ERP Support