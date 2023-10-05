System Administrator ImageNow – Johannesburg, Gauteng – Gauteng Johannesburg

System Administrator ImageNow – Johannesburg, Gauteng (Contract)
Want to take your career to the next level within the Financial Services space? Our Conglomerate client is on the prowl for their next successor in System Administration.
Skills require system administration of the ImageNow software stack, architect, install, configure and administrate of this property software technology.
Essential Competencies:
- ImageNow latest version System Administration
- Install and Configurations
- Troubleshooting Day to Day
- System Administration
Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:
- Johannesburg, Gauteng (Hybrid)
Minimum Requirements:
- Certified, At least 5 years in-depth experience in supporting the technology ImageNow
- 5 years in-depth ImageNow system administration Experience
Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- imageNow
- troubleshooting
- installations
- Configurations
- system administration
- architect
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate