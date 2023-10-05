System Administrator ImageNow – Johannesburg, Gauteng

System Administrator ImageNow – Johannesburg, Gauteng (Contract)

Want to take your career to the next level within the Financial Services space? Our Conglomerate client is on the prowl for their next successor in System Administration.

Skills require system administration of the ImageNow software stack, architect, install, configure and administrate of this property software technology.

Essential Competencies:

ImageNow latest version System Administration

Install and Configurations

Troubleshooting Day to Day

System Administration

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Johannesburg, Gauteng (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

Certified, At least 5 years in-depth experience in supporting the technology ImageNow

5 years in-depth ImageNow system administration Experience

Desired Skills:

imageNow

troubleshooting

installations

Configurations

system administration

architect

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

