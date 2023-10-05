System Administrator – Johannesburg, Gauteng (Contract)
Want to take your career to the next level within the Financial Services space? Our Conglomerate client is on the prowl for their next successor in System Administration.
The Client requires system administration of the WebMethods software stack, architect, install, configure and administration of the property software technology from SoftwareAG.
Essential Competencies:
- WebMethods 10
- WebMethods 8
- Universal Messaging
- Operations
- WebMethods 9
- WebMethods Adapter for JDBC
- WebMethods Adapter for Oracle Applications
- WebMethods Adapter for Salesforce
- WebMethods Adapter for SAP
- WebMethods Broker
- WebMethods Business Rules
- WebMethods Deployer
- WebMethods Designer (Service Development)
- WebMethods Developer
- WebMethods DSP
- WebMethods eStandards
- RosettaNet Module
- WebMethods Integration Server
- My webMethods Server (MWS)
- WebMethods Trading Networks
- WebMethods Upgrade
- Planning & Execution
- WebMethods API Gateway Command Central (CCE)
- Command Central
- B2B Integration
Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:
- Johannesburg, Gauteng (Hybrid)
Minimum Requirements:
- Certified at least 5 years in-depth experience in supporting the technologies WebMethods
- Certifications in WebMethods 8-9-10
Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Webmethods
- universal messaging
- rosetta module
- architect
- install
- oracle
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate