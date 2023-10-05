System Administrator – Johannesburg, Gauteng (Contract)

Want to take your career to the next level within the Financial Services space? Our Conglomerate client is on the prowl for their next successor in System Administration.

The Client requires system administration of the WebMethods software stack, architect, install, configure and administration of the property software technology from SoftwareAG.

Essential Competencies:

WebMethods 10

WebMethods 8

Universal Messaging

Operations

WebMethods 9

WebMethods Adapter for JDBC

WebMethods Adapter for Oracle Applications

WebMethods Adapter for Salesforce

WebMethods Adapter for SAP

WebMethods Broker

WebMethods Business Rules

WebMethods Deployer

WebMethods Designer (Service Development)

WebMethods Developer

WebMethods DSP

WebMethods eStandards

RosettaNet Module

WebMethods Integration Server

My webMethods Server (MWS)

WebMethods Trading Networks

WebMethods Upgrade

Planning & Execution

WebMethods API Gateway Command Central (CCE)

Command Central

B2B Integration

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Johannesburg, Gauteng (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

Certified at least 5 years in-depth experience in supporting the technologies WebMethods

Certifications in WebMethods 8-9-10

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

