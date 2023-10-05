System Administrator WebMethods – Gauteng Fairland

A 12 month contract opportunity exists for a System Adminsitrator WebMethods

Must have 5 years hands on experience with Certificcations in WebMethods 8-9-10

A minimum of 5 years in-depth experience in supporting the technologies WebMethods

System administration of the WebMethods software stack, architect, install, configure and administrate the property software technology from SoftwareAg

Desired Skills:

webMethods 10

webMethods 8

Universal Messaging

Operations

webMethods 9

webMethods Adapter for JDBC

webMethods adapter for Oracle Applications

webMethods Adapter for Salesforce

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

