System Administrator WebMethods – Gauteng Fairland

Oct 5, 2023

A 12 month contract opportunity exists for a System Adminsitrator WebMethods
Must have 5 years hands on experience with Certificcations in WebMethods 8-9-10
A minimum of 5 years in-depth experience in supporting the technologies WebMethods

System administration of the WebMethods software stack, architect, install, configure and administrate the property software technology from SoftwareAg

Desired Skills:

  • webMethods 10
  • webMethods 8
  • Universal Messaging
  • Operations
  • webMethods 9
  • webMethods Adapter for JDBC
  • webMethods adapter for Oracle Applications
  • webMethods Adapter for Salesforce

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

