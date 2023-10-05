Technical Project Manager

Company based in Century City, Cape Town.

We are on the lookout for a full-time Technical Project Manager to join our Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO) team.

The purpose of the Technical Project Manager role is to guarantee the successful initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of projects that are technical in nature. It is their objective to manage budget/cost, time/schedule, risk, change and scope for all the projects that have been assigned to them.

We are on the lookout for a full-time Technical Project Manager to join our Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO) team.

The purpose of the Technical Project Manager role is to guarantee the successful initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of projects that are technical in nature. It is their objective to manage budget/cost, time/schedule, risk, change and scope for all the projects that have been assigned to them.

They play a critical role in ensuring that projects are planned, managed and executed effectively while adhering to the gating process. They will coordinate project teams and ensure that deliverables are completed and project objectives are met.

As a Technical Project Manager your responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to:

Develop and maintain comprehensive project plans that outline project scope, status, individual tasks, milestones, deliverables, completion estimates, and resource allocation.

Create, maintain, and complete other project management-related documentation such as specifications, user stories, test plans and release notes.

Define project scope, goals, budgets, timelines, deliverables and resources in collaboration with the technical team and relevant stakeholders

Submit project deliverables, ensure they adhere to quality standards and are thoroughly tested before deployment.

Coordinate the roll-out of staging and production releases.

Coordinate the development of user manuals, training materials, and other documents as needed to enable successful implementation of technology projects

Facilitate vendor assessment process for new technology implementation projects

Ensure projects adhere to frameworks and methodologies set by the EPMO

Facilitate organisational change management and project governance processes to ensure successful implementation of technical projects

Monitor and report on project progress while tracking project deliverables.

Update EPMO team of project changes so that the relevant project roadmaps and project portfolios are updated.

Obtain stakeholders’ acceptance of project deliverables.

Identify and manage project risks and issues, and develop and implement mitigation strategies.

Establish effective project communication plans and ensure their execution.

Communicate project progress to senior management and other stakeholders through regular project updates.

Coordinate with cross-discipline project team members to ensure all parties are on track with project requirements, deadlines, and schedules.

Support and direct the project team to enable successful project completion.

Meet with project team members to identify and resolve issues.

Frequently conduct retrospectives with the project team to assess project status and ensure quality standards.

Ensure customer satisfaction through post-project debriefs with stakeholders.

Lead and manage the project teams throughout the project lifecycle.

Lead and manage cross-functional teams within a project.

Foster a positive team environment and encourage collaboration and communication among project team members.

Coordinate and facilitate SCRUM ceremonies with the various project teams.

Requirements

Our ideal Technical Project Manager will possess:

National Senior Certificate (Matric)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, business administration or related field

3-5 years of experience in technical project management, preferably in a software development environment or web development agency

Strong knowledge and understanding of SDLC and project life cycles associated with control gates.

Experience in agile project management methodologies such as SCRUM.

Experience managing projects across cross-functional teams

Strong organisational and project management skills, including the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organisation.

Proven ability to manage project budgets and timelines effectively

Already based in Cape Town or willing to relocate

Management skills in the following areas: Resource/People Management Scope Management Budget Management Time/Schedule Management Risk Management Quality Management Communication Management Change Management



Not essential but advantageous:

Experience with project management tools such as ClickUp, [URL Removed] JIRA, Asana, or Trello is an advantage

Experience in a leadership role

Contact me at the detail below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Software Project Management

SDLC

SCRUM

Project Management

Scope Management

Budget

Risk

Learn more/Apply for this position