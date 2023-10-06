BCX launches cloud services

BCX, in conjunction with Alibaba Cloud, has launched its Africa Local Public (ALP) cloud service which, it says, marks a significant stride in its mission to deliver innovative technology solutions to businesses across the continent.

“The ALP Cloud offering ushers in world-class cloud computing services tailored for the South African market,” says Jonas Bogoshi, CEO at BCX. “This strategic initiative addresses the rising demand for secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud solutions that cater to the distinct requirements of South African businesses.”

Local enterprises in South Africa, he adds, can now access secure and resilient cloud compute, storage, network, and security services (IAAS) with low latency and high efficiency offered by BCX’s ALP Cloud. The initial capacity will be made available to enterprise clients and will be further expanded with additional products and capacity, pending specific demands from clients.

The ALP Cloud service is powered by Alibaba Cloud – the digital technology and intelligence backbone of the Alibaba Group.

One standout feature of the ALP Cloud is its pricing strategy, says BCX. The company has opted to charge for services in the local currency, the South African rand, which is in stark contrast to other hyper-scalers in the local market.

Bogoshi highlights the significance of this decision, stating that it alleviates the challenge posed by the unpredictable exchange rate. By billing in local currency, BCX ensures cost predictability for South African enterprises, allowing them to effectively manage their cloud service expenses and avoid the volatility of the exchange rate market.

BCX also recognises the paramount importance of data sovereignty and residency within the South African context.

“BCX aims to align with the principles of the National Data and Cloud Policy, which seeks to promote data sovereignty in South Africa,” notes Jan Bouwer, chief solutions officer at BCX.

Bouwer explains that ALP Cloud ensures that data stays within South Africa, addressing data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

ALP Cloud has been deployed in two data centres in South Africa. BCX remains committed to keeping local data within Africa’s borders and intends to launch a third data centre in Cape Town, along with another disaster recovery data centre in one of South Africa’s neighbouring countries to mitigate the impact of load shedding.

BCX’s emphasis on a local approach sets it apart, says Bouwer.

“The launch of ALP Cloud serves multiple purposes, one of which accentuates our dedication to maintaining a local presence,” Bouwer says. “As a result, when our customers opt for BCX local cloud services, they will be directly connecting with and be supported by a South African company.”

In addition, he says, with the global technology experience from Alibaba Cloud and local expertise from BCX, the company ensures that the service deployment meets international standards.