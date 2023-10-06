Business Intelligence Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

Client Details:

Our client holds a firm belief that their work goes beyond financial gains and numbers, recognising the impact of their actions on the lives and futures of those they serve. With a specialised focus on frontier and emerging markets and a passion for Africa and China, our client offers independent advice, analysis, and reporting services to a diverse range of clients, including asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers, and brokers. Our client’s customers rely on their expertise to make informed decisions in today’s complex business landscape.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborate with clients and stakeholders to define report requirements, identify data sources, and create engaging Power BI reports and dashboards.

ETL data from SQL databases into Power BI and optimise DAX calculations for data analysis.

Maintain, customise, and ensure the accuracy of dashboards while safeguarding data confidentiality with role-level security controls.

Provide client training for effective Power BI use, stay updated on best practices, and support team members.

Plan work priorities and deliverables, utilising Power BI for daily data visualisation with DAX coding.

Analyse large data volumes for client reports, suggest technical improvements, and identify process enhancements for quality management.

Set career goals, contribute to knowledge sharing, participate in organisational discussions, events, and special projects, and conduct ad hoc analyses as needed.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent work experience.

2+ years of experience in data analysis, visualisation, and Power BI development.

Strong SQL and DAX skills for data handling and calculations.

Proficient in simplifying complex financial concepts through visuals.

Excellent problem-solving, attention to detail, and communication skills.

Experience with financial data and investment reporting, as well as data warehousing/ETL is a plus.

Certificate in MS Power BI is advantageous.

Strong analytical abilities, time management, and ability to work under pressure.

Aware of industry trends, effective in communication and teamwork.

Takes initiative, is proactive, and adapts to meet deadlines.

