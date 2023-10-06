Data Warehouse Developer – EvdB – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 6, 2023

  • Develops and maintains scalable data pipelines and builds out new integrations to support continuing increases in data volume and complexity.

  • Collaborates with analytics and business teams to improve data models that feed business intelligence tools, increasing data accessibility and fostering data-driven decision making across the organization.

  • Implements processes and systems to monitor data quality, ensuring production data is always accurate and available for key stakeholders and business processes that depend on it.

  • Writes unit/integration tests, contributes to data engineering wiki, and documents work.

  • Performs data analysis required to troubleshoot data related issues and assist in the resolution of data issues.

  • Works closely with a team of frontend and backend engineers, product managers, and analysts.

  • Defines company data assets (data models), data pipelines to populate data models.

  • Design data integration solutions and data quality approaches for solutions.

  • Designs and evaluates open source and vendor tools for data lineage.

  • Works closely with all business units and engineering teams to develop strategy for long term data platform architecture.

  • Maintains technical and operational metadata during data solution development.

  • Has experience in advanced query performance and query optimisation.

  • Can develop complex SQL to implement complex business logic.

  • Translate the functional requirements to high level design and build technical specifications document.

  • Work with internal and external stakeholders to assist with data-related technical issues and support data infrastructure needs.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

• Diploma in IT related field or equivalent qualification; or

• BTech in IT related field or equivalent qualification

4 – 10 years practical experience as a Data Engineer/ ETL Developer

• Experience in the following technologies –

  • 3 years’ experience in Data Factory

  • 2 years’ experience in Azure Synapse

  • 3 years’ experience in Azure SQL

  • 2 years’ experience in PowerBI

  • 1 years’ experience in Databricks

  • 5 years’ experience in SQL

• Experience in developing and building data pipelines

• Experience in troubleshooting and debugging of data pipelines

Advantageous:

• Experience in Agile and DevOps squads

• Experience in Informatica

• Experience in Teradata

• Experience in SAP Data Services

• Knowledge of Data Warehousing principles

• Working knowledge of Data Integration technologies

• Knowledge of scripting languages

• Working knowledge of data visualisation libraries

• Solid understanding of all the underlying infrastructure, including data integration tools, ETL/ELT processes, data formatting and warehouse architecture

• Good knowledge of databases

Covid vaccination certificate required.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer/ ETL Developer
  • Data Factory
  • SQL
  • Azure SQL
  • PowerBI
  • Data Warehousing
  • ITIL

