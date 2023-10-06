Data Warehouse Developer – EvdB – Gauteng Johannesburg

Develops and maintains scalable data pipelines and builds out new integrations to support continuing increases in data volume and complexity.

Collaborates with analytics and business teams to improve data models that feed business intelligence tools, increasing data accessibility and fostering data-driven decision making across the organization.

Implements processes and systems to monitor data quality, ensuring production data is always accurate and available for key stakeholders and business processes that depend on it.

Writes unit/integration tests, contributes to data engineering wiki, and documents work.

Performs data analysis required to troubleshoot data related issues and assist in the resolution of data issues.

Works closely with a team of frontend and backend engineers, product managers, and analysts.

Defines company data assets (data models), data pipelines to populate data models.

Design data integration solutions and data quality approaches for solutions.

Designs and evaluates open source and vendor tools for data lineage.

Works closely with all business units and engineering teams to develop strategy for long term data platform architecture.

Maintains technical and operational metadata during data solution development.

Has experience in advanced query performance and query optimisation.

Can develop complex SQL to implement complex business logic.

Translate the functional requirements to high level design and build technical specifications document.

Work with internal and external stakeholders to assist with data-related technical issues and support data infrastructure needs.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

• Diploma in IT related field or equivalent qualification; or

• BTech in IT related field or equivalent qualification

4 – 10 years practical experience as a Data Engineer/ ETL Developer

• Experience in the following technologies –

3 years’ experience in Data Factory

2 years’ experience in Azure Synapse

3 years’ experience in Azure SQL

2 years’ experience in PowerBI

1 years’ experience in Databricks

5 years’ experience in SQL

• Experience in developing and building data pipelines

• Experience in troubleshooting and debugging of data pipelines

Advantageous:

• Experience in Agile and DevOps squads

• Experience in Informatica

• Experience in Teradata

• Experience in SAP Data Services

• Knowledge of Data Warehousing principles

• Working knowledge of Data Integration technologies

• Knowledge of scripting languages

• Working knowledge of data visualisation libraries

• Solid understanding of all the underlying infrastructure, including data integration tools, ETL/ELT processes, data formatting and warehouse architecture

• Good knowledge of databases

Covid vaccination certificate required.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer/ ETL Developer

Data Factory

SQL

Azure SQL

PowerBI

Data Warehousing

ITIL

