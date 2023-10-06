Desktop Support Specialist II – Gauteng Johannesburg

Unlock your potential as a Desktop Support Specialist. Join a dynamic team of driven professionals and contribute to top-tier software solutions. We are actively seeking a Desktop Support Specialist specializing in Executive VIP Support. In this role, you will deliver top-tier technical assistance and personalized service to our executive and VIP users. Join us in this critical role and help us enhance the IT experience for our executive team.

Key Purpose

To effectively provide proactive and high touch, business-as-usual, on-site home support and Project IT support to subscribed Exec VIP Support Users within agreed Service Levels and maintaining the required levels of Customer Satisfaction.

To act as the interface between Exec VIP Support Users and the IT Organization.

Qualifications:

Matric; A+; N+; MCSE or Diploma/Degree in Information Technology.

ITILV4 Foundation Certification (preferred).

Windows-related qualifications (preferred).

Apple certifications (preferred).

Minimum of 5 years experience working with desktops/laptops and Apple products (MacBooks, iMacs, iPads) and the relevant operating systems (Microsoft and macOS).

Must have working experience and advanced troubleshooting skills for all network, hardware, and software issues that may arise for the supported devices.

Must have a working knowledge of audio-visual technologies.

Must have advanced mobile device support experience. (IOS, Android, Windows Mobile etc).

Must have working knowledge of Network and Desktop Printer setup, configuration, and maintenance.

Previous experience in a high-touch support environment (preferred).

Previous exposure to Service Management (preferred).

Testing and evaluating new technologies (preferred).

Responsibilities:

Schedule proactive support and maintenance appointments.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware, software, audio-visual, and printer-related Incidents, Changes, and Requests within agreed Service Levels.

Install the software according to the client’s standards and requirements.

Set up and maintain desktop/laptop equipment.

Escalate unresolved Incidents to the relevant 3rd Level Support Teams to ensure timely and accurate resolution and maintain accountability for resolution of all issues.

Provide necessary desktop support for all Projects, New Services, and Service Improvements.

Ensure all operating systems and applications remain up to date and on the latest versions across all devices.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date asset inventory lists of all devices used by Exec VIP users and their personal assistants.

Provide proactive password management support ensuring password maintenance across all in-use devices.

Provide coaching, mentoring, and technical skill transfer to the Desktop Support Engineers.

Provide operational reporting on the work handled in this environment and report back to Service Owners.

Remain up to date with the latest technologies and changes within the client environment.

Maintain a high level of trust and confidentiality.

Personal Attributes and Skills:

Attention to detail.

Ability to translate the Customer’s experience and symptoms into meaningful information that aids resolution activities.

Ability to understand impact and urgency in order to assign relevant priorities.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong technical competencies (Generalist/multidisciplinary).

Able to work in a highly pressurized environment with high volumes, servicing VIP stakeholders and Board Members.

Takes initiative and works under their own direction.

Takes ownership and responsibility for work and sees it through to resolution.

Collaborates with Technical and Application Support Teams to drive resolution.

Able to transfer skills and knowledge to peers.

We are looking for a candidate with strong technical skills, exceptional interpersonal abilities, and a commitment to providing prompt and effective support to our high-profile clientele.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

