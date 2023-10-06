IT Technician at Godrej Consumer Products South Africa

Purpose of Role:

The primary responsibility of an IT Technician is to provide onsite/remote installations, deployment of software/hardware related to client refresh / upgrade and networking systems to meet the needs of the business. This may cover provisioning, implementing, and integrating new systems into both new and pre-existing environments

Principal accountabilities:

Level 1 support for users for all IT issues/requests logged via the helpdesk

Installing and support for software, hardware and networking systems.

Training staff on newly installed hardware and software systems.

Take ownership of end-user issues and problems and be pro-active when dealing with user issues and help them resolve any hardware or software problems.

Escalate more complex calls to the relevant senior or team keeping ownership for the duration of the problem.

Execute these services over phone, remotely or onsite within SLA.

Liaise with vendors to resolve related issues managed by vendors.

Raise POs for IT services

Documents service and installation actions by completing forms, reports, logs, and records

Maintain IT Asset Register

Experience:

MS Windows Operating Systems and M365 Experience

Demonstrated hands-on experience in Infrastructure, Networking and IT Security

SAP ERP solution and functional knowledge relevant to the FMCG and manufacturing environment will be an advantage

At least 5 years core experience with progressive responsibilities

Experience of managing relationships with internal business customers

Understanding of ITIL processes

Desired Skills:

windows operating

M365

IT infrastructure

Networking

Network Support

Network Administration

IT security

PC installation

Hardware troubleshooting

Remote Desktop

Remote Troubleshooting

SAP ERP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Establishing a strong foothold in Africa is a key part of our strategy at Godrej Consumer Products, both in terms of business size today, as well as for the future. We are excited about the tremendous potential that Africa offers; it has one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world, with a young population. This provides significant opportunities for both driving penetration and increasing consumption across our core categories.

One of the largest global players in the exciting hair care market for women of African descent, we are also the only company to serve both dry hair and wet hair needs. We have bold ambitions of building on this to create a leading beauty, home and personal care player across the sub-continent.

We forayed into Africa in 2006 with the acquisition of the Rapidol hair care business, a leading ethnic and caucasian hair colour player in South Africa. We added Kinky, a leading brand in dry hair care, to our portfolio in 2008. Later, in 2010 we acquired Tura, a popular personal care brand.

In 2011, we entered into a partnership with Darling Group Holdings, a leading pan-African hair care company, and acquired a 51% stake in the business. Darling is a market leader in hair extensions, a category which it has pioneered in the sub-continent. Over the next few years, we increased our stake in this business.

To further consolidate our leadership position in South Africa, we acquired Frika, a leading premium hair extensions brand, in 2015. Canon Chemicals, a popular home and wet hair care company in Kenya, was added to our portfolio in 2016.

The 2016 acquisition of Strength of Nature in the USA, a leading player in ethnic wet hair care, catapulted us to become one of the largest players globally, serving the hair care needs of women of African descent. Its compelling portfolio of leading hair care brands and innovative products also complements our leadership position in dry hair care and hair colour in Africa.

Our Corporate Center of Excellence for this business cluster, based out of Dubai, synergies efforts from across the different countries.

We believe that brands and businesses should be local. So, we are investing in local manufacturing set ups. Building strong local talent, with a particular focus on fostering diversity and inclusion, is a key priority for us. For example, we are proud to employ over 16,000 team members in Africa, 72 percent of whom are women. We continue to innovate and disrupt with new products, build consumer engagement and advocacy, and establish footholds beyond hair care.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

