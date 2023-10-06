Java Developer

There’s an opportunity for a strong Developer to build Java integration services and applications. Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development, and deployment.

The role requires ownership, logical thinking, and estimation of your own work, coding, testing, troubleshooting, and performance optimizations.

We need someone comfortable in an Agile (SCRUM) environment who will be allocated and co-located to a small Agile development team (squad) – Tribe and Chapter Model.

Must be able to work independently, effectively, and efficiently in a collaborative agile environment with scrum masters, solution engineers, designers, and developers.

Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualification

Responsibilities:

Strong Java software engineering/ app development background

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end), and development automation.

Ability to work on different tiers of the application

Object-oriented Design

Solid experience on Spring Boot, Spring Framework (Spring Data, Spring Batch, Spring Webservices, Spring Integration, Spring Rest, Spring Cloud), Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architectures, Microservices Architectures, and related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST and JSON, and MQ), as well as the related security requirements/models.

Experience with application database management practices in a high-volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSQL – Cassandra/MongoDB).

Experience with deploying and running Java applications in orchestrated container environments (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)

Solid CI, CD, DevOps, and related tooling experience, build/test/deploy through automation

Write well-documented and maintainable code.

Must have working experience with the following tools/IDEs:

Eclipse

IntelliJ

Spring Tool Suite

Git

Maven

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial contract position

10+ years of Java application programming/development experience

5+ years of Spring Framework, JEE-Experience

3+ CI/CD, DevOps, Docker, Kubernetes Experience

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

