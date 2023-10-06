.NET Developer

Oct 6, 2023

Are you an xperienced .NET Developer with a strong command of C# and ASP.NET, ready to make an immediate impact in a long-term contract role based in Cape Town ?

Are you excited to collaborate with teams and contribute to the success of projects while leveraging expertise in .NET framework ?

Qualifications and Candidate Experience Required

  • Net Core experience (Windows, Mac, Linux)
  • Good understanding agile practices
  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
  • Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies.
  • A solid understanding of OOP principles
  • SOLID design principles
  • Design patterns experience
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
  • Good understanding of C# and .NET framework
  • Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
  • Experience with Web APIs and Micro Service architectures
  • Background and experience required:
  • Min 5-8 years development experience
  • Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • OOP
  • Kakfa
  • C#
  • Entity
  • Azure
  • Web application development
  • ASP.NET
  • NET Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

