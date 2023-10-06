.Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 6, 2023

We have an opportunity for a Developer (.Net, C#, SQL) to join our team. Someone who can contribute to Development, Support and Maintenance.

Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications

Your Expertise:

  • Level: strong Intermediate – Senior 7+ years’ experience)

  • Produce working quality software that meets the design

  • Develop critical and complex technical components

  • Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems

  • Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable and re-usable

  • Deliver software that is observable and scalable

  • Conduct estimate of work effort

  • Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members

  • Continuous improvement of software

  • Provide Maintenance and support of software

  • Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing

  • Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library

  • Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof

  • Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer

  • Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution

The ideal Tech Stack:

  • .Net / Web APIs; C#; Angular (beneficial); SQL Server; SOAP UI and Rest; Jira; Confluence; Scaled Agile Framework (SAFE); Jenkins; Azure DevOps; JavaScript; HTML CSS; Cloud Concepts; DevOps

Work Environment:

  • Contract Position

  • Hybrid working model

  • Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

