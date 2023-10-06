.Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have an opportunity for a Developer (.Net, C#, SQL) to join our team. Someone who can contribute to Development, Support and Maintenance.
Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualifications
Your Expertise:
- Level: strong Intermediate – Senior 7+ years’ experience)
- Produce working quality software that meets the design
- Develop critical and complex technical components
- Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems
- Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable and re-usable
- Deliver software that is observable and scalable
- Conduct estimate of work effort
- Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members
- Continuous improvement of software
- Provide Maintenance and support of software
- Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing
- Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library
- Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof
- Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer
- Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution
The ideal Tech Stack:
- .Net / Web APIs; C#; Angular (beneficial); SQL Server; SOAP UI and Rest; Jira; Confluence; Scaled Agile Framework (SAFE); Jenkins; Azure DevOps; JavaScript; HTML CSS; Cloud Concepts; DevOps
Work Environment:
- Contract Position
- Hybrid working model
- Location preference (Johannesburg)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML