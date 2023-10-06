.Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have an opportunity for a Developer (.Net, C#, SQL) to join our team. Someone who can contribute to Development, Support and Maintenance.

Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualifications

Your Expertise:

Level: strong Intermediate – Senior 7+ years’ experience)

Produce working quality software that meets the design

Develop critical and complex technical components

Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems

Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable and re-usable

Deliver software that is observable and scalable

Conduct estimate of work effort

Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members

Continuous improvement of software

Provide Maintenance and support of software

Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing

Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library

Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof

Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer

Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution

The ideal Tech Stack:

.Net / Web APIs; C#; Angular (beneficial); SQL Server; SOAP UI and Rest; Jira; Confluence; Scaled Agile Framework (SAFE); Jenkins; Azure DevOps; JavaScript; HTML CSS; Cloud Concepts; DevOps

Work Environment:

Contract Position

Hybrid working model

Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position