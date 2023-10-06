.NET Developer – Western Cape Century City

Are you an xperienced .NET Developer with a strong command of C# and ASP.NET, ready to make an immediate impact in a long-term contract role based in Cape Town ?

Are you excited to collaborate with teams and contribute to the success of projects while leveraging expertise in .NET framework ?

Qualifications and Candidate Experience Required

Net Core experience (Windows, Mac, Linux)

Good understanding agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies.

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# and .NET framework

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Experience with Web APIs and Micro Service architectures

Background and experience required:

Min 5-8 years development experience

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

Desired Skills:

.Net

OOP

Kakfa

C#

Entity

Azure

Web application development

ASP.NET

NET Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

