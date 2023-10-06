Quantitative Business Analyst

Are you a Quantitive Business Analyst that has Markets type exposure (market risk, trading book products, trading desk support etc. (non-negotiable)

Banking Industry a must

We require someone from a system type background with Markets related quant skills.

This is not a pure quant role as they do not do any modelling work, it has a lot of BA & systems work as well

Join this dynamic team at one of largest Financial Institutions for a 12 Month Contract

Hybrid

JHB

Job Description

Constructing and/or critically analysing financial models (eg: product pricing, curve stripping, scenario analysis)

Process-design, -analysis, -testing and –troubleshooting in the area of pricing/risk-analysis

Systems-capability/fit analysis in the area of pricing/risk-analysis

Data analysis – analyse data and situation, identify and solve problems, reason logically and drive valid conclusions

Software analysis – analyse, design and implement purchased or in-house applications

Testing and validation of logic and processes implemented

Shared ownership of recurring production incidents by working with multiple stakeholders to resolve system issues

Weekly production support rotation with the rest of the team

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required analysis work

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business

Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)

Engage with key stakeholders to gather information with regards to changes and developments in their business area that would impact demand for allocated BT technologies

Review demand items in partnership with business to better understand impacts on the relevant BT system, processes and systems environment

Partner with process owners to create suitable roadmaps for business development and in anticipation of system and process enhancements

Test and identify where service gaps would exist should different technologies be applied to the same process or where business process changes would not be accommodated by existing technology capabilities

Analyse business requests to clearly understand business requirements and translate this into clear technical terms and specifications to best solve business problems

Consolidate all knowledge articles and user training material

Develop and share final service pack for relevant stakeholders

Coordinate the integration activities of service providers

Monitor benefits against what was detailed in the business case

Control specific measures and mechanisms to measure benefits

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant degree

Post-graduate qualification in Mathematical Finance or another quantitative discipline (must have)

2+ years of relevant, quant, risk and business analysis experience

Financial markets knowledge is a MUST

Essential Skills: Non Negotiable

Experience in designing and implementing integrated solutions (i.e. good understanding of systems integration)

Experience in designing, testing and Working knowledge of SQL and ability to analyse data configuring quantitative systems in Capital Markets (Market Risk, Credit Risk, XVA, etc

Multi asset class, and trade life cycle knowledge would be beneficial

Business process modelling and design capabilities

Ability to work with data: understanding of data models and ability to validate data flows between and within systems

Attention to detail, but also the ability to see the big picture and understand broader impact

Good communication skills and the ability to work with difficult people

Self-starter

Desired Skills:

Mthematical Finance

Quant

risk and business analysis

market risk

credit risk

