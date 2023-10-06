Scrum Master

We are looking for an experienced Scrum Master to oversee and guide scrum teams. The Scrum Master’s responsibilities include ensuring that development teams follow scrum framework values and agile practices, mentoring and motivating the teams to improve processes, facilitating meetings and decision-making processes, and eliminating team impediments.

To be successful as a Scrum Master, you should have a firm grasp of agile practices and the ability to effectively manage and mentor development teams. An outstanding Scrum Master should have excellent interpersonal, project management, and problem-solving skills.

Scrum Master Requirements:

” Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a relevant field preferred.

” Certified Scrum Master, SAFe preferred.

” 3+ years of experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role.

” Working knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban, to deliver solutions.

” Leadership and management experience.

” Excellent people and project management skills.

” Strong communication and presentation skills.

” Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

scrum master

SAFe

