Senior Cyber Security Analyst – Gauteng

We have an opportunity for a Senior Cyber Security Analyst to be based in Dubai. The ideal candidate will be involved in daily Cybersecurity activities and look for the root cause analysis of any Cyber Security incident and alerts, along with incident response and mitigation. He/she will look at Security Architect, Security infra, Network security, SOC, Blue team Application security, Endpoint security, and cloud security along with access control. The role also requires Security Architecture experience.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Relevant certifications like CEH, GIAC Cybersecurity professional, OSCP, CISSP, CISM.

Must and should have Network Security hands-on Experience (Firewalls, Proxy, NAC, IPsec, policies, troubleshooting and configuration, Load balancer IPS/IDS).

Minimum of 8 plus years of experience in Cybersecurity and Network security domain.

Experience in blue Team Security solutions (EDR, XDR, SIEM, Email Security Tools, IAM, DLP, Proxy, IPS/IDS, DDOs Tools, WAF Solutions, IAM).

SOC (Security Operational Centre) experience and worked as L3 Analyst.

Experience as subject matter expert on Security Incidents response and get the root cause analysis of the incident.

Good Analytical skill while investigating true positive security Incidents.

Understanding of logs from different Endpoints, servers, Network devices, Infra, Security solutions.

Experience in Networking and servers.

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

Proficiency in data analysis tools (e.g., Excel, Power BI, data visualization tools) is advantageous.

Skilled in PowerPoint presentation.

Attention to detail is crucial for documenting processes, analysing data, and identifying improvement opportunities. Have a keen eye for identifying discrepancies or inconsistencies in data or processes.

Eagerness to learn and stay updated on Cybersecurity concepts, best practices, and emerging trends.

A Senior Cyber Security Analyst should have a thirst for learning and staying updated on Cyber Security concepts, best practices, and emerging Technologies. Keeping up with industry developments and seeking opportunities for professional growth is essential in this role.

Competencies:

Have good Experience with Cybersecurity Framework like ISO27001, NIST.

Have great Analytical skills, correlating the dots and finding root cause of Cyber alert and incidents.

Must have Mitre Attck Framework hands on and knowledge.

Must be up to date with new Cyber Security technologies, updates, Attacks, Tactics, and techniques.

Should be aware of Cyber-attacks, Malware, vulnerabilities, ATP groups.

Should have excellent skills to mitigate any Cyber threat and attacks.

Key Responsibilities:

Working on security architecture of the Organization.

Working on network security domain (Firewalls, IPsec, Policies, NAC, configuration of Firewalls, troubleshooting the Firewall issues, upgrade, Load balancer etc).

Working on network security segmentation.

Work as L3 Cyber Security engineer.

Subject matter expert for any Cyber alert and Incident occurs.

L3 level of investigation to get the root cause analysis of any Cyber incident and alerts.

Managing the SOC and daily activities of SOC.

Working on Blue team tools and solutions (EDR, XDR, SIEM, Email Security, DLP, DDos, WAF, Proxy) along with security alerts generated by each security tools.

Creating Cyber Security use cases for SOC.

Malware analysis.

Correlating the different log sources and underrating each log source from different end devices/servers/Network devices/application.

Working on implementation of the security solution with respective vendors.

Threat intel actions and investigation.

Application security checks and review (implement best Application security controls).

Handle cloud security of the organization and work on cloud security tools (Microsoft Azure).

Working on Endpoint Security.

Working on Access control and review it from security side.

Implementing the security projects.

Lead the team of Cyber Security engineers.

Report to Group Head of Cyber Security.

Good communication and presentation skills.

Creating the security reports, presentation, and dashboards (Power point, Power BI).

Team management and lead skills.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

