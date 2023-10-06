Senior Data Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Are you a passionate Data Engineer with a knack for harnessing the power of Azure, AWS, and SAP? We’re on the hunt for a talented individual to be a key player in our dynamic data-driven environment.

As a Data Engineer at our company, you’ll have the opportunity to take your expertise to the next level. You’ll be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining data pipelines that are the backbone of our data ecosystem. Your mastery of Azure, AWS, and SAP will be invaluable in optimizing our data infrastructure for maximum efficiency and reliability.

If you’re ready to make a significant impact with your data engineering skills and thrive in a forward-thinking organization, apply now and join us in shaping the future of data-driven success! ??

Skills and Experience Required:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in data engineering or a related field.

Strong understanding of data warehousing concepts, ETL processes, and data modeling techniques.

Experience with big data technologies.

Proficient in SQL and data querying.

Experience with cloud-based data storage solutions such as AWS S3 or Azure Blob Storage.

Experience with data integration solutions such Data Services and Azure Data Factory.

Familiarity with Azure analytics services such as Azure Synapse Analytics (formerly SQL Data Warehouse).

Experience with Azure data services such as Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, and Azure Databricks.

Strong understanding of SAP BIP architecture, administration, and security.

Knowledge of SAP systems such as SAP ERP, SAP BW, and SAP HANA.

Experience with integrating SAP BIP with other systems and applications.

Experience with SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, SAP Lumira, or SAP Analytics Cloud is a plus.

Experienced in implementation of CI/CD pipelines through technologies such as GitLab, Azure DevOps

Proficiency in Python, Java, or Scala

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity – apply today to embark on a rewarding journey with us!

Desired Skills:

Data Engineering

ETL Process

modeling Technique

Big Data

SQL

Data Query

AWS

Azure

Data Factory

Data engineering

Big Data Analytics

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position