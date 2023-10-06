“Unlock Your Full Potential and join us as a Senior Network Engineer and Secure the Future of Finance! ??
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology or related field of study with a network engineering focus.
- Cisco and Arista skills
- Pre-connect, mac spoofing/identification, switch coverage.
- Extensive and current network experience especially in Cisco and Arista with a good knowledge of NAC.
- CCIE (Cisco), CCNP (Cisco), JNCIE-ENT (Juniper), Network+ (CompTIA), WCNA (Wireshark)
Required Experience:
- Demonstrated experience working in a networking environment
- Experience with network security
- WAN and LAN experience
- Experience in wireless equipment, protocols, standards, and wireless LAN design
Desired Skills:
- CCNP
- CCIE
- WCNA
- NAC
- WAN
- LAN
- Cisco