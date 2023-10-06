Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Randburg

Oct 6, 2023

“Unlock Your Full Potential and join us as a Senior Network Engineer and Secure the Future of Finance! ??

Elevate Your Career with Cutting-Edge Technology and Innovation! ??

Be the Architect of a Resilient, High-Performance Network! ???

Apply Now and Build the Backbone of Banking Excellence!”

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in information technology or related field of study with a network engineering focus.
  • Cisco and Arista skills
  • Pre-connect, mac spoofing/identification, switch coverage.
  • Extensive and current network experience especially in Cisco and Arista with a good knowledge of NAC.
  • CCIE (Cisco), CCNP (Cisco), JNCIE-ENT (Juniper), Network+ (CompTIA), WCNA (Wireshark)

Required Experience:

  • Demonstrated experience working in a networking environment
  • Experience with network security
  • WAN and LAN experience
  • Experience in wireless equipment, protocols, standards, and wireless LAN design

Desired Skills:

  • CCNP
  • CCIE
  • WCNA
  • NAC
  • WAN
  • LAN
  • Cisco

