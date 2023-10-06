Senior PL SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for an intermediate or Senior SQL Developer to work for one of our custom software and product development IT company, delivering custom-made solutions for large enterprises as well as dynamic start-ups.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 7 years of experience.
- Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
- Oracle
- Oracle reports
- Oracle Forms
- Oracle PL/SQL
- Cobol
- Unix
- HP Quality Center, BMC Remedy & Control M
- FIS Insurance Policy Administration Suite – COMPASS
- Prior work experience within a finance environment is essential
- Insurance industry experience is advantageous.
- Agile project experience is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- SQL
- Cobol
- COMPASS