Sharepoint Consultant – Gauteng Randburg

Oct 6, 2023

International Cloud Migration Specialists looking for a Sharepoint Migration Consultant to join their growing organisation!

Role responsibilities include:

  • Reporting to: Head of Cloud and Migration
  • Pre-sales (sales calls, costing, proposals)
  • Migrations (to and from collaboration environments).
  • Assist develop procedures and scripts for data migration using MSSQL.
  • Assist with Native (non-coding) SharePoint development for projects (SharePoint Workflows, InfoPath, PowerApps, Power Automate, PowerBi).
  • Analysis of and documentation around customer requirements.
  • Complete product/solutions testing.
  • Ad-hoc customer third line support.

Experience required:

  • 3 – 5 years Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint On-Premise/ Online experience
  • 2 – 3 years SharePoint Consulting experience
  • PowerApps, Power Automate and PowerBI – important
  • Understanding of Active Directory, Exchange, Azure and Office 365
  • Business Process understanding

If you possess a great work ethic, are self-motivated and able to work independently, as part of a team, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated profile. Thank you!

Desired Skills:

  • Active Directory
  • Microsoft Exchange
  • Office365
  • PowerApps
  • PowerBI
  • Azure
  • Cloud Migration
  • Sharepoint

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

