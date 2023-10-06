Software Developer II (C# .Net) – Gauteng Sandown

Are you ready to take your career in C# .NET development to the next level? Join one of South Africa’s largest and most prestigious banks in the heart of Sandton and make your mark in the world of finance and technology.
Job Purpose
To work within the Vertigo Technical team and assist with Development, Support and Maintenance. High performance area in the bank, Custom built solution that is critical to the bank’s ability to manage MFC Clients. Team provides critical services to enable MFC to operate effectively. Integrate with numerous different systems in the bank to enhance or leverage your banking knowledge.
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- VB.Net / C# / Web APIs
- SQL server
- JavaScript
- Angular (Beneficial)
- HTML & CSS
- Agile Methodologies
- Cloud Concepts
- DevOps
Preferred Qualification
- Certificate in .Net development
- Degree or National Diploma or proven experience
- Certificate in relevant language where available
Desired Skills:
- c#
- .net
- sql
- api