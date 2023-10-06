Software Developer II (C# .Net)

Are you ready to take your career in C# .NET development to the next level? Join one of South Africa’s largest and most prestigious banks in the heart of Sandton and make your mark in the world of finance and technology.

Job Purpose

To work within the Vertigo Technical team and assist with Development, Support and Maintenance. High performance area in the bank, Custom built solution that is critical to the bank’s ability to manage MFC Clients. Team provides critical services to enable MFC to operate effectively. Integrate with numerous different systems in the bank to enhance or leverage your banking knowledge.

Technical / Professional Knowledge

VB.Net / C# / Web APIs

SQL server

JavaScript

Angular (Beneficial)

HTML & CSS

Agile Methodologies

Cloud Concepts

DevOps

Preferred Qualification

Certificate in .Net development

Degree or National Diploma or proven experience

Certificate in relevant language where available

Desired Skills:

c#

.net

sql

api

