Solution Analyst -Tableau Reporting – EvdB

The development of mining reports in an agile and fast-paced environment.

To have a strong and broad high-level knowledge of the mining systems deployed.

Analyze and identify system problems, and develop and implement appropriate solutions.

To have advanced analytical skills with experience collecting, organizing, analyzing, and disseminating abundant information with accuracy.

To be a point of escalation for technical issues that the team raise as they are working on projects and to work through the escalation process to seek resolution to problems outside of the responsibility of the Software Engineers and other technical staff.

To work with Project Managers to ensure the efficient deployment of mining systems on time and within budget.

To ensure that the deployment of systems and software products is carried out as efficiently as possible.

To ensure that relevant stakeholders are aware of risks and or issues with the product and the technical solutions being deployed to customer sites.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with business stakeholders to define data requirements and objectives.

Develop and maintain interactive dashboards, reports, and data visualizations (Production data analysis) using BI tools (Tableau, Power BI or similar).

Collect, analyze and interpret complex data sets to create compelling and meaningful visualizations and dashboards.

Actively work on product/project deployment of MineEnterprise Systems solutions.

Handle the day-to-day operational support and improvement of these MineEnterprise Systems solutions on-premise and on the cloud.

Integration of the company’s systems to external 3rd party systems.

Own and implement customer system configurations.

Implement Mine Enterprise System customizations and validate implentations for quality, architectural and functional requirements.

Participate in onsite system installation efforts.

Undertake complex problem solving involving multiple integrated systems.

Escalation of critical issues requiring other stakeholders’ input to resolve issues, specifically the relevant Mining Services or supporting team’s representative.

Maintain technical knowledge of the current and upcoming product offerings.

Maintain knowledge of current, new, and evolving strategies and technologies in relation to systems support through appropriate industry links and professional memberships.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into effective dashboard designs.

Regular reporting of current project issues, including updates on status and resolution methods.

Utilizing relationships developed with customers and other contacts to advise Mining Services Team of potential issues affecting customers as well as other opportunities for the Company..

Work collaboratively with the sales team in a pre-sale’s capacity (e.g., attending / leading technical presentations).

Representing the company in a helpful, professional, and courteous manner always.

Stay current with new BI trends, tools, and techniques, and implement them as needed.

Provide support and training to end-users to enable self-service reporting capabilities.

Collaborate with IT teams to ensure data security and compliance with data privacy regulations.

Maintain, enhance, and adhere to Company documentation and reporting standards, systems, and processes.

Compliance with Company’s Workplace Health and Safety policies and procedures, participation in audits and compliance with instructions given with respect to the health and safety of himself/herself and the safety of others.

Other duties as required from time to time.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or degree equivalent in BSc Computer Science or BSc. Information Technology (Computer / Electrical / Electronic Engineering).

Microsoft Power BI , Microsoft Azure and Tableau certifications.

, Microsoft and certifications. 3+ years in data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or equivalent.

3+ years experience as a Solution Analyst or Business Intelligence Specialist for Mining or Fast-paced Industry Applications.

Strong SQL skills for data querying and manipulation.

skills for data querying and manipulation. High level of Computer Literacy (Server Technology – Linux and Windows), Database Software (SQL Server, MySQL, SQLite, SQL Server, LINUX, LINUX shell scripting).

Knowledge of coding languages (e.g. C#, Python, Java, JavaScript, HTML5, VB6) and frameworks/systems (e.g. AngularJS, Bootstrap, WPF, Entity Framework).

Advanced Reporting experience (MS SSRS [Phone Number Removed];).

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Foundation ITIL, other ITIL Certification will be advantageous.

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and ETL processes.

Knowledge of data governance and data privacy regulations will be advantageous.

Project Management Qualification (e.g. Prince2 /PMP/ PMBOK) or Agile related training (e.g. SCRUM or equivalent experience) will be advantageous.

Travel (regionally and globally international) to client sites is a requirement of this role.

Desired Skills:

