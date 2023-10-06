What the future holds for cybercrime

The world of work experienced a significant transformation in late 2022 with the introduction of generative artificial intelligence (GAI) in the global market. This breakthrough technology has shifted from being a mere possibility to a tangible reality.

However, it is unfortunate that cybercrime organisations are also embracing these advancements, resulting in drastic changes in attack methods, strategies, and technologies.

According to Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director at Nclose, the future of cybercrime is poised to become even more intriguing.

Shift to reputational damage and extortion

“Cryptocurrency is being regulated more and more and this will probably put criminal groups under increased pressure,” says Osler. After gaining unauthorised access to sensitive accounts, they are likely to steal data and threaten to leak it unless a ransom is paid.

“Encryption is no longer be their primary focus, as leaked data becomes their bargaining chip,” adds Osler. “While companies can pay the hackers to not leak the information, there is no guarantee they will keep their word. And once the data is out, it’s out. At least when they encrypted the data, you had the option to recover it and remove the threat from your infrastructure. Now your data gets thrown out into the wild with no guarantees and no protections.”

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) by ransomware gangs is also a growing concern. AI tools can enhance the sophistication and capabilities of attacks, enabling hackers to orchestrate more effective social engineering attacks. “The existence of AI bots that generate social engineering emails, create fake voice notes, and perform other malicious tasks adds to the complexity of the cyber threat landscape.”

Larger attack surface

With the increasing number of IoT devices, cybercriminals have a larger attack surface to exploit. “This expansion in attack opportunities will probably lead to a rise in cyberattacks targeting vulnerable IoT devices, including smart homes, smart meters, connected cars, and industrial systems,” cautions Osler. These attacks can have various consequences, ranging from data breaches and service interruptions to potential risks to physical safety.

The way forward

“When we look at the future of technology through the lens of cybercrime, it gets pretty concerning because the threats keep evolving and getting more cunning and sophisticated,” says Osler. “This poses a significant risk to organisations and their valuable data.” However, amidst these challenges, those combating cyber threats are not idle. Security organisations are becoming increasingly adept at identifying and mitigating threats. The benefits of their expertise are being passed on to businesses.

“With the right tools, detection methods and security teams in place, companies are well-placed to defend against of the ever-changing threats. The future of cybercrime holds both challenges and opportunities. While cybercriminals continue to devise new methods, organisations have the means to adapt and protect themselves. By embracing advancements in technology, collaborating with experts, and fostering a proactive security mindset, businesses can navigate the evolving cyber landscape and secure a safer digital future,” Osler concludes.