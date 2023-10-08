Network Engineer Tier 2 (CCNP) – Remote Remote

Responsible for ensuring stability of the network and optimal Customer satisfaction.
The position is Junior to Intermediate- Tier 2
Position Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring stability of the network and optimal Customer satisfaction.
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- All Internal departments
External
- Customers, Service Providers
Minimum Qualifications:
- CCNA qualification
- ITIL Foundation
Minimum Experience:
- 2 years’ experience in a Cisco environment
Other Requirements:
- Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis
- Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime
Competencies
Knowledge
- Thorough knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry
- Knowledge of customer service principles
Skills
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Practical understanding of network design
Behavioral
- Customer Responsiveness
- Teamwork
- Results driven
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Stress tolerance
- Resilience
- Iniatitive
Role / Responsibilities:
CANCELLATIONS & MONITORING
Tasks
- Ensure efficient processing of cancellation requests
- Monitoring changes on Zabbix processed as needed
TROUBLESHOOTING & LOCAL LOOP CONFIGURATIONS
Tasks
- Diagnose the problem, escalate the issue to tier 3/4/5 as quickly as possible with issues found
- Ensure all necessary local loop configurations are completed
CUSTOMER COMMUNICATION
Tasks
- Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient, and prompt manner
- All emails to be written in appropriate business language
- Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with Customers
SITE VISITS AND ROUTER CONFIGURATIONS
Tasks
- Visit sites as needed to do router installs, fault finding and various requested client site tasks
- Configure routers for new turnups and existing replacements
TEAMWORK
Tasks
- Work with colleagues to achieve overall team goals
- Highlight problems and work with team to find solutions
- Take personal ownership of problems
Desired Skills:
- SDWAN
- CISCO
- Telecommunications
- Network Engineer
- CCNA