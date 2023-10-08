Network Engineer Tier 2 (CCNP)

Oct 8, 2023

The position is Junior to Intermediate- Tier 2
Position Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring stability of the network and optimal Customer satisfaction.

Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal

  • All Internal departments

External

  • Customers, Service Providers

Minimum Qualifications:

  • CCNA qualification
  • ITIL Foundation

Minimum Experience:

  • 2 years’ experience in a Cisco environment

Other Requirements:

  • Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis
  • Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime

Competencies
Knowledge

  • Thorough knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry
  • Knowledge of customer service principles

Skills

  • Written and verbal communication skills
  • Practical understanding of network design

Behavioral

  • Customer Responsiveness
  • Teamwork
  • Results driven
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Stress tolerance
  • Resilience
  • Iniatitive

Role / Responsibilities:
CANCELLATIONS & MONITORING
Tasks

  • Ensure efficient processing of cancellation requests
  • Monitoring changes on Zabbix processed as needed

TROUBLESHOOTING & LOCAL LOOP CONFIGURATIONS
Tasks

  • Diagnose the problem, escalate the issue to tier 3/4/5 as quickly as possible with issues found
  • Ensure all necessary local loop configurations are completed

CUSTOMER COMMUNICATION
Tasks

  • Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient, and prompt manner
  • All emails to be written in appropriate business language
  • Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with Customers

SITE VISITS AND ROUTER CONFIGURATIONS
Tasks

  • Visit sites as needed to do router installs, fault finding and various requested client site tasks
  • Configure routers for new turnups and existing replacements

TEAMWORK
Tasks

  • Work with colleagues to achieve overall team goals
  • Highlight problems and work with team to find solutions
  • Take personal ownership of problems

Desired Skills:

  • SDWAN
  • CISCO
  • Telecommunications
  • Network Engineer
  • CCNA

