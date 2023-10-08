Network Engineer Tier 2 (CCNP)

The position is Junior to Intermediate- Tier 2

Position Purpose:

Responsible for ensuring stability of the network and optimal Customer satisfaction.

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

All Internal departments

External

Customers, Service Providers

Minimum Qualifications:

CCNA qualification

ITIL Foundation

Minimum Experience:

2 years’ experience in a Cisco environment

Other Requirements:

Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis

Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime

Competencies

Knowledge

Thorough knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry

Knowledge of customer service principles

Skills

Written and verbal communication skills

Practical understanding of network design

Behavioral

Customer Responsiveness

Teamwork

Results driven

Problem solving skills

Attention to detail

Stress tolerance

Resilience

Iniatitive

Role / Responsibilities:

CANCELLATIONS & MONITORING

Tasks

Ensure efficient processing of cancellation requests

Monitoring changes on Zabbix processed as needed

TROUBLESHOOTING & LOCAL LOOP CONFIGURATIONS

Tasks

Diagnose the problem, escalate the issue to tier 3/4/5 as quickly as possible with issues found

Ensure all necessary local loop configurations are completed

CUSTOMER COMMUNICATION

Tasks

Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient, and prompt manner

All emails to be written in appropriate business language

Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with Customers

SITE VISITS AND ROUTER CONFIGURATIONS

Tasks

Visit sites as needed to do router installs, fault finding and various requested client site tasks

Configure routers for new turnups and existing replacements

TEAMWORK

Tasks

Work with colleagues to achieve overall team goals

Highlight problems and work with team to find solutions

Take personal ownership of problems

Desired Skills:

SDWAN

CISCO

Telecommunications

Network Engineer

CCNA

