Ab Initio Developer at Datonomy Solutions

The Ab Initio Metadata Hub Developer is to prepare data products and advance technical thought leadership for the Enterprise, to deliver fit for purpose Metadata data products for consumption by the Enterprise.

The required specs and skillset that the Metadata Hub Developer must have, is as follows:

1. Ab Initio Graph Developer

2. Metadata Hub extractors

3. Metadata Hub Imports – Lineage and application assignment

4. Reports in Metadata Hub

5. Metadata Hub Configurations

6. Skill level: Intermediate to Advance is essential

Desired Skills:

Ab Initio

Developer

Metadata Hub

Learn more/Apply for this position