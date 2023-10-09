Agile Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Description:

To manage and deliver medium to large projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed in line with the business strategy. The Agile Project Manager will play an active role in providing mentorship and coaching on agile best practices to teams. The Project Manager will also ensure the team is working on the right tasks at the right time, working closely with the product manager to translate epics, stories, and other items on the sprint list into actionable tasks for the delivery team.

* SAFe certification and experience essential

* Project Management certification and experience essential

* AGILE Project Management experience essential

* Scrum Master certification and experience essential

* Jira, Confluence and Microsoft Project skills essential

* Financial Services experience preferred

* EE candidates encouraged

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project

Manager

