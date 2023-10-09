Automation Tester at Conekt Dynamix – Gauteng Johannesburg

Leading SA Bank requires the skills ofn experienced QA Engineers working with manual and automation testing
6 MONTH CONTRACT ROLE
- 4+ years proven testing experience
- Strong experience in testing mainframe systems
- Exposure API – Jmeter
- Experience in UI automation for mobile and web
- The potential candidate must be a self-starter and able to work from home/off shore with minimal supervision / connectivity issues
- Working experience Payment systems
- Reporting skills
- Experience working in an Agile environment
- Testing certification
- Sound Knowledge of the banking domain (banking / financial services)
- Sound Knowledge of the Digital platforms (Web, USSD, and/ or mobile domain).
- Should be willing to provide Production support as and when required (Almost daily)
- Exposure to test automation ( Selenium, UFT, Cucumber…etc.)
- Working experience on the test management tools (Test Rail & Jira/X-Ray) (advantageous)
- Experience in Groovy, Java
- Experience with testing web services
Desired Skills:
- selenium
- Testing Automation