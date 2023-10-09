Automation Tester at Conekt Dynamix – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 9, 2023

Leading SA Bank requires the skills ofn experienced QA Engineers working with manual and automation testing
6 MONTH CONTRACT ROLE

  • 4+ years proven testing experience
  • Strong experience in testing mainframe systems
  • Exposure API – Jmeter
  • Experience in UI automation for mobile and web
  • The potential candidate must be a self-starter and able to work from home/off shore with minimal supervision / connectivity issues
  • Working experience Payment systems
  • Reporting skills
  • Experience working in an Agile environment
  • Testing certification
  • Sound Knowledge of the banking domain (banking / financial services)
  • Sound Knowledge of the Digital platforms (Web, USSD, and/ or mobile domain).
  • Should be willing to provide Production support as and when required (Almost daily)
  • Exposure to test automation ( Selenium, UFT, Cucumber…etc.)
  • Working experience on the test management tools (Test Rail & Jira/X-Ray) (advantageous)
  • Experience in Groovy, Java
  • Experience with testing web services

Desired Skills:

  • selenium
  • Testing Automation

