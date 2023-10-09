Automation Tester at Conekt Dynamix

Leading SA Bank requires the skills ofn experienced QA Engineers working with manual and automation testing

6 MONTH CONTRACT ROLE

4+ years proven testing experience

Strong experience in testing mainframe systems

Exposure API – Jmeter

Experience in UI automation for mobile and web

The potential candidate must be a self-starter and able to work from home/off shore with minimal supervision / connectivity issues

Working experience Payment systems

Reporting skills

Experience working in an Agile environment

Testing certification

Sound Knowledge of the banking domain (banking / financial services)

Sound Knowledge of the Digital platforms (Web, USSD, and/ or mobile domain).

Should be willing to provide Production support as and when required (Almost daily)

Exposure to test automation ( Selenium, UFT, Cucumber…etc.)

Working experience on the test management tools (Test Rail & Jira/X-Ray) (advantageous)

Experience in Groovy, Java

Experience with testing web services

Desired Skills:

selenium

Testing Automation

