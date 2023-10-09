BI Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

BI Developer

Purpose Of Position:

The purpose of the BI Developer role will be to work closely with the internal and external stakeholders in effectively analysing and interpreting business needs into visualisations and presenting it back to the business. The role will also manage the quality of data, while delivering first time resolution on enquiries to the business.

Qualifications Required:

Essential

-Bachelor’s degree in information systems or similar

Preferred:

-Post-graduate qualification in Data & Analytics, Information Systems or similar

-Certification in Power BI

Experience Required

Essential

-2-3 years’ experience in, reporting, data extraction (Google Cloud Platform) and data analysis

-2-3 years’ report writing experience, as well as experience in preparing statistics and data visualisations relevant to the business function

-2-3 years’ experience in a similar role, with Power BI

-Have a general understanding of SQL or similar coding/scripting techniques.

Preferred

-Have a general understanding of data architectures and Google Cloud technology

-Retail environment business environment

Key Responsibilities:

Visualisation/Dashboard Delivery

-Specification Draft

-Build Visualisation according to business needs

-Ensure data feeds are in place and accurate

-Understand business requirement and revert into data modelling, script to extract data from data source

Data & Analysis

-Perform complex data analysis in support of ad-hoc and ongoing requests in terms of data quality

-Develop methodologies and methods for analysing and presenting data in PowerBI.

-Efficient compilation and presentation of divisional and functional reports, data trends and analysis in the correct visualisation tool.

Stakeholder Management

-Develop effective relationships with stakeholders at all levels of the organisations, including group support and service providers.

-Provide support to stakeholder requests and queries in competent, efficient and professional manner

-Build mutually beneficial working relationships with stakeholders, with a willingness to resolve and support business needs, while actively living the company values.

-Being dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; gets first-hand-customer

-information and uses it for improvements in the products and services; acts with customers in mind; establishes and maintains effective relationships with customers and gains their trust and respect.

Query Resolution

-Taking ownership of queries and ensuring that they are resolved timeously and effectively.

-Provide first time resolution on enquiries and discerning whether further intervention or escalation is required.

Business and Data Support

-To support the overall data strategy for the business by assisting with key deliverables as per the strategic intent within agreed timeframes

Job Related Knowledge and Skills Required:

Knowledge required:

-An understanding of retail metrics and KPI’s

-An understanding of retail business systems.

-Full proficiency in Microsoft products (Office 365)

-Knowledge of Business Intelligence visualisation practices.

-Experience in creating visualisations in Power BI.

Skills required:

-Managing multiple tasks/projects

-Managing external parties and stakeholders

-Time management skills

-Problem solving

-Analytical skills

-Detail orientated

-Work independently and in a team environment

-Interpretation of business analytical needs into specification documents

-Ability to interpret business data and propose actions.

-To be able to identify trends in data

-To be able to compile visualizations and reports that can reflect relevant business KPI’s.

-To be able to incorporate external data/events with internal data to arrive at conclusions

-To be able to communicate across all functional areas and hierarchical layers.

-Customer and service orientation.

–

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

SQL

Microsoft products (Office 365)

Learn more/Apply for this position